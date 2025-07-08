Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Receives $39.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.8%

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $602.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,273,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,916,000 after acquiring an additional 166,501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,201,000 after purchasing an additional 415,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,493 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 153,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,636,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,485,000 after buying an additional 36,507 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.