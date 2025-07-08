Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Critical Survey

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiqTech International has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 3 3.33 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus price target of $18.88, indicating a potential upside of 46.55%. LiqTech International has a consensus price target of $4.80, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Given LiqTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Energy Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and LiqTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 15.21% 9.96% 8.75% LiqTech International -68.79% -74.41% -33.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and LiqTech International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $144.95 million 4.84 $23.05 million $0.37 34.81 LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.07 -$10.35 million ($1.49) -1.09

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than LiqTech International. LiqTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats LiqTech International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

