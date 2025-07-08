Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robert Half

Institutional Trading of Robert Half

Robert Half Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 962.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $41.19 on Tuesday. Robert Half has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.