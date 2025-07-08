Reviewing WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) and First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Us Bancsh pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WesBanco pays out 96.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Us Bancsh pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and First Us Bancsh has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.7% of First Us Bancsh shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of First Us Bancsh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 10.52% 6.07% 0.83% First Us Bancsh 12.72% 7.99% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WesBanco and First Us Bancsh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares WesBanco and First Us Bancsh”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $649.20 million 4.91 $151.51 million $1.53 21.78 First Us Bancsh $61.84 million 1.18 $8.17 million $1.28 9.88

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than First Us Bancsh. First Us Bancsh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WesBanco and First Us Bancsh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 2 4 1 2.86 First Us Bancsh 0 0 0 0 0.00

WesBanco currently has a consensus target price of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.15%. Given WesBanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than First Us Bancsh.

Volatility & Risk

WesBanco has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Us Bancsh has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats First Us Bancsh on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The company also provides trust services; and various alternative investment products, including mutual funds and annuities. In addition, it acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

About First Us Bancsh

First US Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial construction, land, and land development loans, including residential housing projects, commercial and industrial development, and for purchase and improvement of raw land for agricultural production; mortgage loans on one-to-four family and multi-family residential properties; real estate loans secured by commercial and industrial properties, office or mixed-use facilities, strip shopping centers, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and secured and unsecured personal loans, including automobile loans, loans for household and personal purposes, and other direct consumer installment loans. The company also provides loans secured by collateral in form of personal property items. In addition, it provides letters of credit; and safe deposit box and remote deposit capture services. The company serves small-and medium-sized businesses, property managers, business executives, professionals, and other individuals. The company was formerly known as United Security Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First US Bancshares, Inc. in October 2016. First US Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

