Teradata (NYSE:TDC) versus Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Head-To-Head Survey

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Teradata has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teradata and Netlist”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.75 billion 1.25 $114.00 million $1.42 16.08 Netlist $147.10 million 1.16 -$53.87 million ($0.18) -3.43

Teradata has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teradata, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Teradata and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 1 6 3 0 2.20 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.68%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Teradata.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Teradata shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Teradata shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 8.10% 129.98% 9.47% Netlist -33.07% N/A -110.40%

Summary

Teradata beats Netlist on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value. The company offers support and maintenance services. It serves clients in financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and travel/transportation sectors through a direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Teradata Corporation was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, and dual inline memory module (DIMM) to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

