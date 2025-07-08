Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $308.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $322.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.87.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 396.08% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,051,406.64. The trade was a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $1,755,314.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. This trade represents a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock worth $8,945,180. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.