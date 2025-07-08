Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.86.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

