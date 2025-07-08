Analysts Set CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) PT at $77.00

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.