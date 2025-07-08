World Investment Advisors Has $1.63 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

World Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

