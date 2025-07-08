World Investment Advisors Has $1.72 Million Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

World Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $590,279,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $577,012,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $279,159,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,077,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,449,000 after buying an additional 1,436,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $218.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $221.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day moving average of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

