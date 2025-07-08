Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 44,811 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 938,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of Constellation Brands worth $172,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.74.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $264.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -170.71%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

