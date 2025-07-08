JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Reduced by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

