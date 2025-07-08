Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,029,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $213,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. The trade was a 55.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714 shares of company stock worth $9,609,494. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.60.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

