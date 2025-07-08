Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,197,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,204,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after purchasing an additional 359,944 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,459,000 after purchasing an additional 349,161 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,286,000 after purchasing an additional 109,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $165.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

