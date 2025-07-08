World Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

