HM Payson & Co. Reduces Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Cfra Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

