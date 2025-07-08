Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,569 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,569 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.7%

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.23.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

