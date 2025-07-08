FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,144 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of FIGS worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FIGS by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $12,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FIGS by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in FIGS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,837,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,886,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FIGS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

FIGS Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE FIGS opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.91 million, a PE ratio of 577.58 and a beta of 1.32. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.