Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 54,678.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,007 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.8%

AEM opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

