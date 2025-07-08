Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,819 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4%

PPA opened at $142.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.36. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $142.65.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

