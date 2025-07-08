Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Has $282,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

