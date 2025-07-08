Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Viasat Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.