Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Carvana by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Carvana by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 51,380 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $16,751,421.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,079 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,616.37. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,379,861 shares of company stock valued at $443,986,545. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of CVNA opened at $357.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $360.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

