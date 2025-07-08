Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 11,748 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,730,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,725,000 after buying an additional 23,468,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,875,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,811,000 after buying an additional 10,383,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,943,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,164,000 after buying an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 26,207,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,665,000 after buying an additional 4,931,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $164,557,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

