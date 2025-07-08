Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,867 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $198,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WTW stock opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -610.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.01. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $255.19 and a 1 year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

