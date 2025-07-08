Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,171 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,273,162 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $619,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,210 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,469,258 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $208,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

