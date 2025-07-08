Penserra Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,310 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $130,660,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 593.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,191,904 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $143,198,000 after buying an additional 1,875,753 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $114,199,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $101,433,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $66,902,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 40,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,693.36. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,446.80. This trade represents a 25.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.78.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

