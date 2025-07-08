Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 28,161 Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 403.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

BZ opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.41. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

