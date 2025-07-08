Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.82, with a volume of 494173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$897.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.30.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

