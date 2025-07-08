Qudian (NYSE:QD) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Qudian Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 1176020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Qudian to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Qudian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Qudian

Qudian Trading Up 10.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $563.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 170.45% and a return on equity of 2.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Qudian by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Qudian by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 302,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 67,014 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Qudian by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 84,532 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Qudian by 609.9% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 197,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qudian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

(Get Free Report)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.