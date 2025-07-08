Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.46 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 13162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.18.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Down 1.8%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 172,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

