Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.85 and last traded at $140.16, with a volume of 1092678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $102.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.43.

Shake Shack Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,698 shares of company stock worth $11,490,296 in the last 90 days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,349,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 144.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 467,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,613,000 after purchasing an additional 292,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $17,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

