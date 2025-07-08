Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$154.47 and last traded at C$152.96, with a volume of 2991106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMO. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$166.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.69.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$110.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Erminia Johannson sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.57, for a total transaction of C$690,023.29. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Further Reading

