Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $9,170,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,959,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 591,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,853,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,311,000 after purchasing an additional 234,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

