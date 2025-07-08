First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Head to Head Contrast

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) and First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 5 8 0 2.62 First Northwest Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for East West Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $108.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.53%. First Northwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given First Northwest Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Northwest Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $4.53 billion 3.28 $1.17 billion $8.38 12.87 First Northwest Bancorp $124.95 million 0.60 -$6.61 million ($0.22) -36.32

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. East West Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Northwest Bancorp pays out -127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Northwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and First Northwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 25.73% 15.23% 1.55% First Northwest Bancorp -1.47% -1.20% -0.08%

Summary

East West Bancorp beats First Northwest Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction finance, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, loan syndication, and equipment financing, as well as financing services for clients to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also originates one- to four-family mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, construction and land loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans primarily consisting of automobile loans, and home-equity loans and lines of credit. First Northwest Bancorp operates branch offices in Clallam, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, and Whatcom Counties, Washington. First Northwest Bancorp was founded in 1923 and is based in Port Angeles, Washington.

