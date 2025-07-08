The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Head to Head Contrast

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A DHI Group -5.49% 9.22% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The9 and DHI Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $111.71 million 0.99 -$10.06 million N/A N/A DHI Group $138.20 million 1.16 $250,000.00 ($0.17) -19.29

DHI Group has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The9 and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 0.00 DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

DHI Group has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 60.06%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than The9.

Summary

DHI Group beats The9 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and various other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career community, which matches security-cleared professionals with employers in a secure and private environment to fill the jobs that safeguard its nation. It serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; staffing and consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies, as well as direct hiring companies. The company offers its products and services primarily through its direct sales force and agency partner channel. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

