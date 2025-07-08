Brokerages Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT at $22.43

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,995,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLBT opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.28. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

