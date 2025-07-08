Analysts Set Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $42.54

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.54.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Valvoline Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:VVV opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.18. Valvoline has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In related news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $1,656,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.