Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price at $36.43

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. CWM LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Fox Factory by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 254.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.50. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

