Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Intapp

In other news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $785,267.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $442,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,445,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,018,118.80. The trade was a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,984. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Intapp by 1,155.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.67, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.76. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.97.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

