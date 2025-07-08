Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,609 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $1,034.50 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,005.88 and a 200-day moving average of $961.79. The stock has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total value of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

