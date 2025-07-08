Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,825 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,495,000 after buying an additional 701,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Best Buy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $95,661,000 after buying an additional 561,413 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 461.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 621,994 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after acquiring an additional 511,161 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,495. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $70.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Best Buy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

