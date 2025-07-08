Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 66,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,114,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 345,433 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $53.24.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

