Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,732 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 736.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 59,634 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,823,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 81,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

