Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,880 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $5,442,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 293.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

