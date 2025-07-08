Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,076 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 192.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $101.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.12.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

