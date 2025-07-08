Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

SCHV opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

