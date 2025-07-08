Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

