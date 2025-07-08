Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $3,978,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.