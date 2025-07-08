Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 144.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,487 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.